Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

