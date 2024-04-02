SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q2 guidance at $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.150-0.350 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.2 %

SGH stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.74. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMART Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 308.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.