Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
