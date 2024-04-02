SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $208.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

