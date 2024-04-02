SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.