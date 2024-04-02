SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
