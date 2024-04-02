Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,909 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

