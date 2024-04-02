State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,971,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,887 shares of company stock worth $8,972,450. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

