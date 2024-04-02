State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,232 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

