State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPG opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

