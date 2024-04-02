State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Kroger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

