State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.36 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.5 %

MAS opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.