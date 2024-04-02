State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EVRG stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

