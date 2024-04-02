State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Littelfuse by 775.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 114,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Littelfuse by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock opened at $237.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.07. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

