State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Raymond James by 661.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $128.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

