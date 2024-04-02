State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.63 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

