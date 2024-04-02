State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.65 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

