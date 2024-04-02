State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.18 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

