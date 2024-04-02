State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $11,054,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 170,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

