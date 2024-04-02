State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $633.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.54 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $608.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.44. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.45.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

