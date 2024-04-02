State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,524 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.