State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,341.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,250.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,155.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

