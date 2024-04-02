State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,254,000 after acquiring an additional 161,756 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

