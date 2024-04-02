State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,170 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

