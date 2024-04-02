State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 301 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EGP stock opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. Barclays started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

