State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,150 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

