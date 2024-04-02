State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

FRT stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

