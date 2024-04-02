State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

