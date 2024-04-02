State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,715 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

WMB stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

