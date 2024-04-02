State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,245 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

