State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,857 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,815 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

