State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 215 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,402,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

EPAM opened at $272.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.19 and its 200 day moving average is $273.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

