State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 575 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

