State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,405 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

