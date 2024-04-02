State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,655 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.