State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 680 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $247.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.91 and a 52 week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

