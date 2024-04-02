State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 586,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

