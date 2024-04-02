State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RXO were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 540.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.08.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 919,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

