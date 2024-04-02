State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $43,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.