State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.14.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

