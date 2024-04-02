Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

