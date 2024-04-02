Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE STLA opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

