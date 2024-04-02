Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.78 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.