Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 228959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

SG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,987,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

