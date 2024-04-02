Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $155.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

