Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1,490.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after buying an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $380.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

