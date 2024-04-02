Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

