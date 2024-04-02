TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. TechnipFMC traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 1204572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTI. Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

