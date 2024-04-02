The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

