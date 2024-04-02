Tilray (TLRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Tilray to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tilray Stock Performance
Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.30. Tilray has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.
Insider Activity at Tilray
In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
