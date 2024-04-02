Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $2.95 to $5.75. The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.90. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Torrid shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 107,121 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $487.19 million, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

